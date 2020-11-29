Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.