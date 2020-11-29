TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives $2.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUIFY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of TUIFY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

