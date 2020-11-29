Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.39.

TSE:SU opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

