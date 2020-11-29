TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0081 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $53,646.45 and $555.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019064 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00015137 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00054271 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004031 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.