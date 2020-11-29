Truist Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $164.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by Truist from $136.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.