Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Transcontinental stock opened at C$19.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.17. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

