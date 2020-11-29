TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654,823 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $203,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,163 shares of company stock worth $10,147,020. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $45.50.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

