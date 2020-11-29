Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.