Titan Capital Management LLC CA Sells 329 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.