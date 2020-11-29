Titan Capital Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 5,626 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $93,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,717,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563,520. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

