Titan Capital Management LLC CA Purchases Shares of 1,018 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.99 and a 200 day moving average of $456.27. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 97.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

