Titan Capital Management LLC CA Buys Shares of 6,797 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $400,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,704.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,450.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,708,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777,646. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

