Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 39 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.45. 750,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,391. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

