Time New Bank (TNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $346,671.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $8.68 million and $346,671.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

