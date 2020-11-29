TIM (TIMB) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

TIM (NYSE: TIMB) is one of 92 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TIM to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get TIM alerts:

TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TIM pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 57.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TIM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67% TIM Competitors -88.78% -0.79% -0.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TIM and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TIM $4.22 billion $917.85 million 12.50 TIM Competitors $14.91 billion $724.82 million 24.21

TIM’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TIM. TIM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TIM and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM 0 0 1 0 3.00 TIM Competitors 1177 3040 2787 163 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 35.07%. Given TIM’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TIM has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TIM has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. provides local fixed switched telephony and multimedia communication services in national long distance and international long distance modalities. It also offers personal mobile service. TIM S.A. was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. operates as a subsidiary of TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.