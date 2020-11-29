Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 345.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

TIF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $131.72. 3,203,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

