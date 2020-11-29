Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Tierion has a market cap of $1.43 million and $80,945.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00374318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.07 or 0.02910214 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

