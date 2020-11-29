The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

