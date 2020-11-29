The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,542,000 after buying an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

SHW stock opened at $735.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $706.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.80.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.