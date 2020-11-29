The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock worth $11,742,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

