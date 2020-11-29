The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.