The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Erste Group cut Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Shares of MYTAY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

