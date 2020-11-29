The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€181.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €167.33 ($196.86).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €145.92 ($171.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business’s 50 day moving average is €140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

