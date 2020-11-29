The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

GS opened at $235.40 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

