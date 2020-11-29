The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.95.

NYSE GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

