The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $27.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.95.

NYSE:GPS opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Gap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

