The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.88.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

KO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,191,793. The stock has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 92,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

