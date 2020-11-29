The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1,168.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $1,476,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 555.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,347 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.09. The stock had a trading volume of 699,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,860. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.