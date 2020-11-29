Terra Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $144.50 million and $4.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00002084 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00164848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00927158 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00219248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00471935 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00166308 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra's total supply is 995,802,997 coins and its circulating supply is 384,151,981 coins. Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra's official website is terra.money .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

