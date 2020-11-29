Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

TGLS stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

