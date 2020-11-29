TD Securities Boosts BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$90.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$80.75.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$74.52 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.56 and a 12-month high of C$78.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 43.00.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.0900004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

