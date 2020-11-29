Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TARO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of TARO opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

