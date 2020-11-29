Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.99 million, a PE ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

