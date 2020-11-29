T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,686.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.90. 2,278,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,593,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $132.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

