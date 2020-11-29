Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

