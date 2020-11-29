Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,510 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Synopsys worth $109,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $8.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

