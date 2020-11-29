Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

