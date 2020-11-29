Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) & Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) Head to Head Analysis

Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orchids Paper Products and Suzano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Suzano 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A Suzano -62.12% 20.00% 2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orchids Paper Products and Suzano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A Suzano $6.32 billion 2.22 -$713.96 million N/A N/A

Orchids Paper Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suzano beats Orchids Paper Products on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

