Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:SPNVU)

Supernova Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SPNVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 30th. Supernova Partners Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition

There is no company description available for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc.

