Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given a C$23.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$42.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.39.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

