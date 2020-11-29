Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.02. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SLF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. 260,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,601,000 after buying an additional 1,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,764,000 after acquiring an additional 80,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after buying an additional 133,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

