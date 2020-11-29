Summit X LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after buying an additional 241,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,940,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $333.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

