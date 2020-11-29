Summit X LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock worth $36,762,640 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

