Summit X LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

