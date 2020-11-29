Summit X LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Target by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Target by 842.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 902,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $108,166,000 after acquiring an additional 806,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

