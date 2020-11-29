Summit X LLC Takes $89,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $264.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

