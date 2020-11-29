Summit X LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

