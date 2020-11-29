Summit X LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,583,000 after purchasing an additional 210,961 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 963,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,743,000 after purchasing an additional 230,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $386.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

