Summit X LLC Takes $55,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

