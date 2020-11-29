Summit X LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

LYFT stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $665,689 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

